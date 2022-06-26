Russia strikes Kyiv as Western leaders meet in Europe

by The Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has shattered weeks of relative calm in Ukraine’s capital with a missile attack as Western leaders meeting in Europe prepared to reaffirm their support for Ukraine and condemnation of Russia.

President Volodymr Zelenskyy said a 37-year-old man was killed and his daughter and wife injured when missiles hit an apartment building.

A railroad worker was also reported killed. Kyiv’s mayor speculated the airstrikes were “a symbolic attack” before a NATO summit starting Tuesday.

A former U.S. commander in Europe said they also were a signal to Group of Seven leaders meeting Sunday.

The Ukrainian air force says planes launched the missiles from over the Caspian Sea, more than 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) away.