Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine’s north, east, south

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have fired missiles and shells at cities and towns across Ukraine, attacks that Ukrainian officials say killed at least 17 more civilians.

Saturday’s attacks come as Russia’s military announced it was “intensifying the actions of units in all operational areas.”

Several Russian attacks came before dawn and hit areas in the north, east and south.

At least three civilians were killed and three injured in a Russian rocket strike before dawn on the northern city of Chuhuiv.

Across the eastern Donetsk region, at least eight civilians died in Russian attacks.

To the south in Odesa, a key Black Sea port, a Russian missile hit a warehouse, engulfing it in flames.

Ukrainian officials also fear a new Russian offensive against the northern city of Kharkiv.