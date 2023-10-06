Powell Butte murder suspect pleads not guilty

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The man charged with a murder in Powell Butte last spring pleaded not guilty to multiple counts Thursday.

Russell Votruba, 43, is charged with five counts including second degree murder and first degree manslaughter in the killing of killing Christopher Hoffman, 41, on May 7.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office said in May that Votruba called 911 and claimed he had killed Hoffman, then took off in Hoffman’s BMW.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Votruba and the BMW were spotted in Bend sometime later, leading to a pursuit into Redmond. Votruba was eventually stopped using the Pursuit Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver, DCSO said.

Deputies say Votruba was then injured by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. After going to the hospital, he was taken to Crook County Jail.

His next court date isn’t until Dec. 21.