▶️ Powell Butte murder suspect makes 1st court appearance

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The man charged with a murder in Powell Butte Sunday that led to a police chase up Highway 97 made his first court appearance Tuesday.

Russell Votruba, 42, was arraigned in Crook County Circuit Court.

He faces five charges including second degree murder and first degree manslaughter. A plea hearing will be held on May 18.

Votruba is accused of killing Christopher Hoffman, 41, in Powell Butte Sunday. The Crook County Sheriff’s Office said Votruba called 911 and said he had killed Hoffman, then took off in Hoffman’s BMW.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Votruba and the BMW were spotted in Bend sometime later, leading to a pursuit into Redmond. Votruba was eventually stopped using the Pursuit Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver, DCSO said.

Deputies say Votruba was then injured by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. After going to the hospital, he was taken to Crook County Jail.