▶️ Rural Reward: Brothers residents excited for their tiny school to reopen this fall

Earlier this week the Oregon Department of Education released new guidelines for the reopening of small schools in rural counties.

Schools with fewer than 250 students in a county with a population below 30,000 could open.

Paulina and Brothers schools qualify. Both are part of the Crook County School District and both have an enrollment of fewer than 20 students.

Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom visited Brothers to see what a one-room, K-8 school looks like and how the staff is preparing for the return of students.