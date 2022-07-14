▶️ Destination Oregon: Running Y Resort

by Dave Jones

When you think of the term “getaway,” you might envision something nearby, where you can play and maybe relax and get away from it all. There is a nearby getaway spot that some consider to be a hidden gem.

Just minutes from the town of Klamath Falls and a couple hours south of Central Oregon, The Running Y Resort hugs the southwestern shoreline of Upper Klamath Lake.

The resort is spread out over 3,600 acres. That movement can take many forms at the Running Y.

Golf is a big deal here. The Arnold Palmer Signature course is a centerpiece of the Running Y. There is also a mini-golf course for the kids.

If golf isn’t your thing, there are plenty of other outdoor activities to fill your day.

More than eight miles of paved paths meander through the resort. Bikers and walkers alike can cover a lot of ground here.

A full-size ice rink is on site and is very popular in the winter months.

And there are plenty of lodging options. The main lodge at the Running Y has a full complement of 82 rooms of various sizes. But hotel rooms aren’t the only options for your getaway to the resort.

After a round of golf or a leisurely bike ride or a hike, perhaps an appointment at the Running Y’s Sandhill Spa would complete your day.

There are three dining options at the resort.

The Ruddy Duck in the main lodge has a full bar and indoor and outdoor dining. There is also an Indian Cuisine restaurant on-site as well as a café at the golf course.

And although the resort is just minutes from Klamath Falls, you really have the sense of being miles from civilization. The resort truly has a middle of nature vibe to it.