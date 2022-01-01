Runners start the new year off on the right foot

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Dozens of hardy souls braved the cold temperatures to run a few miles at CORK’s annual New Year’s Day free fun run.

“It’s an opportunity for us all to get together celebrate being healthy and celebrate this area we live in and start the year off with a little exercise,” said club secretary Regan McMorris.

CORK, or Central Oregon Running Klub, dates back to 1976.

They’ve hosted plenty of runs over the years, but Saturday’s group run started at 10am, a little later than most.

“Eight o’clock would’ve been a little early,” said Peter Hatton, a CORK board member.

Runners stared at Spoken Moto in Southwest Bend and ran routes ranging from three to five miles.

If you resolved to run a little more in the new year, the group hosts runs throughout the year.