Runner crosses Haulin’ Aspen finish line to celebrate life milestone

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Trail runners from across the country descended on Wanoga Sno-Park Saturday morning for the 2021 Haulin’ Aspen run.

Runners could tackle trails of varying distances, including a half and full marathon.

One runner from Everett, Washington brought a cheering section to celebrate her finish, along with a big life milestone…a 50th birthday.

“That’s what I love most about running races, is that I don’t race, I just want to finish. It’s the camaraderie, the energy is just fantastic,” Half-marathon finisher Kimberly Cranwell said.

That birthday energy was strong, and Cranwell said she was pretty vocal out on the course about running on her big day.