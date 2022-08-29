5 Central Oregon fire agencies send crews to Rum Creek Fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The battle against a 16-square-mile wildfire in southwest Oregon is getting assistance from multiple Central Oregon fire agencies.

Crews from Bend, Redmond, Alfalfa, Sisters and Cloverdale fire departments are headed to the Rum Creek Fire.

The fire has spread rapidly through a rural area and destroyed several structures after forcing evacuations.

With much of the region in drought, Gov Kate Brown declared a state of emergency over the weekend due to the imminent threat of wildfires statewide.

The Rum Creek Fire had burned 16.7 square miles by Monday. That’s more than double the area that was reported burned two days ago.

An area with about 200 people and more than 100 houses and other structures remained under evacuation. The evacuation includes the unincorporated community of Galice.

This is the latest on the incident overview from Inciweb.

“Observed fire behavior on Rum Creek fire is primarily backing off the ridge line towards the Rogue River on the North and East Fork Rum Creek to the West. Steep Slopes to the north are allowing for rollout, creating short uphill runs and occasional torching trees. Fire progression is likely to reach the Rogue River near China Rapids and Rainie Falls within 5 operational periods. Progression westward across East Fork Rum Creek will be checked up with an old road and managed stands of conifer. Southern fire progression will be slow backing and flanking in gentle terrain.”