Rum Creek Fire threatening more than 7,000 structures in southwest Oregon

GALICE, Ore. (AP) — The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon has burned nearly 18.75 square miles, is threatening thousands of homes and is only about 1% contained.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports as of Tuesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center said 5,035 homes and more than 2,600 other structures were at risk.

Officials have said the fire has destroyed one home and two structures. High temperatures and shifting winds in the next several days are expected to increase fire activity.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for dozens of homes near the towns of Rand and Galice. Lower level evacuations are in place for some surrounding areas.

RELATED: SW Oregon wildfire grows; governor declares emergency

RELATED: 5 Central Oregon fire agencies send crews to Rum Creek Fire