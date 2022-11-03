Oregon mayor arrested for attempted murder in alleged road rage shooting

RUFUS, Ore. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say the mayor of a rural Oregon town is facing accusations of attempted murder following a road rage incident Monday night.

The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office says Rufus Mayor Dowen Jones fired multiple rounds from a handgun at a passing vehicle near Parkdale.

Officials said two adults and two children — ages 5 and 8 — were traveling on Highway 281 following an SUV that was being driven erratically. The SUV then abruptly pulled over.

Deputies said when the family’s vehicle slowed to get a description, Jones fired the weapon at the family’s car, damaging it.

No one was hurt.

It wasn’t immediately known if Jones has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

RELATED: Man killed in Madras shooting; Photo released of vehicle police are seeking

RELATED: Measure 114 would tighten Oregon gun laws: What both sides say about it