Oregon mayor arrested for attempted murder in alleged road rage shooting

RUFUS, Ore. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say the mayor of a rural Oregon town is facing accusations of attempted murder following a road rage incident Monday night.
The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office says Rufus Mayor Dowen Jones fired multiple rounds from a handgun at a passing vehicle near Parkdale.
Officials said two adults and two children — ages 5 and 8 — were traveling on Highway 281 following an SUV that was being driven erratically. The SUV then abruptly pulled over.
Deputies said when the family’s vehicle slowed to get a description, Jones fired the weapon at the family’s car, damaging it.
No one was hurt.
It wasn’t immediately known if Jones has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.
Here is the press release the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.
Parkdale, Ore. – A suspect is in custody following a shooting that took place near Parkdale on the evening of October 31st, 2022. Dowen Jones, of Rufus, Oregon, was lodged at the Northern Oregon Corrections (NORCOR) facility on multiple counts, including Attempted Murder.
At approximately 8:43 P.M. on October 31st, 2022, a family of four was traveling south on Highway 281 following behind an SUV that was driving erratically. Upon reaching the 6000 block of Highway 281, the SUV pulled over abruptly, causing the driver of the family vehicle some concern. The family slowed to get a description of the suspect vehicle for the purpose of reporting the erratic driving to the Sheriff’s Office. As the family passed the suspect vehicle, a male subject stepped out of the passenger side and fired multiple rounds from a handgun at the passing family. The gunfire caused damage to the family’s vehicle, that in addition to two adults, was occupied by two minor children, ages five and eight. No one was injured as a result.
On November 1, 2022, investigators were able to identify and locate the vehicle utilized in the shooting, as well as identifying the shooter, Dowen Jones. Deputies from the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office contacted Jones in the City of Rufus, where he is the elected Mayor. He was arrested and later lodged at Northern Oregon Regional Corrections (NORCOR) in The Dalles on one count of Attempted Murder and four counts of Attempted Assault in the First Degree. Also assisting with the investigation was The Dalles Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.