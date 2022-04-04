RÜFÜS DU SOL headed to the Hayden Homes Amphitheater

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Grammy-winning live electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL today announced the second leg of their highly anticipated North American ‘Surrender’ Tour, which includes a stop at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Sunday, Oct. 2!

Local presale for the Bend show runs Thursday, April 7, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at BendConcerts.com.

And the general onsale opens Friday, April 8, at 10 a.m. online and in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

The amphitheater has now announced 39 shows for the 2022 concert season.

The Summer leg of the ‘Surrender’ tour has already seen significant success, with over 24,000 tickets sold across two nights in Forest Hills, NY and a stint at Woodbine Park in Toronto, ON selling out at 15,000 capacity.

Additionally, the performance lined up in Chicago, IL has seen such high demand that the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island opened its lawn to accommodate more fans.

The added September and October dates of the ‘Surrender’ tour kick off in Del Valle, TX at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater on September 22, and wrap on October 22 in Orlando, FL at the Orlando Amphitheater. In between, RÜFÜS DU SOL will travel to esteemed venues like the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO; Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, TN; Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA and more.

Their fourth studio album Surrender was released in October 2021, on Rose Avenue and Reprise / Warner Records.

With over 106 million times across platforms, hit single ‘Alive’ went on to win Best Dance/Electronic Recording this past weekend in the 2022 Grammy Awards. Their live show also reached new heights as they played for 70,000 fans at the Los Angeles Banc of California stadium over three nights and for millions on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Surrender caused a passionate stirring amongst RÜFÜS DU SOL fans as lockdown regulations eased and the promise of live music returning to the stage grew once more.

RÜFÜS DU SOL captivated audiences during festival performances at Outside Lands in San Francisco, Governors Ball in New York, III Points Miami and more; while fans also filled out venues for their 2021 North American Fall tour that graced US cities across the Southwest.

The expansive ‘Surrender’ Tour is the most recent live performance announcement to come from band since wrapping up a double-weekender at Sundream Tulum, RÜFÜS DU SOL’s debut destination event that brought world-class music and wellness to an international crowd of music enthusiasts at Papaya Playa Project in Quintana Roo, MX.