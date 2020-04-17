Ruffwear’s dedication to our adventurous canine friends

Every Friday, we air an Origin Story that highlights people in our community who have turned their passions into a profession. Now, with the current state of affairs, it’s hard to highlight all the amazing local businesses we have, but we have a lot of fun showing off some of our favorite origin stories that were shot before the COVID-19 pandemic, including stories like Ruffwear, adventurous gear for our adventurous four legged friends. The founder tells Samantha O’Connor it all started with a water bowl.

The Ruffwear store at their headquarters is closed to slow the spread of COVID-19, but you can still order adventure gear online at ruffwear.com.

