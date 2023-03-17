▶️ Bend-based Ruffwear laying off 11

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend-based Ruffwear, a popular dog gear company, is laying off 11 members of its work force.

“As a result of shifting consumer demand and post-pandemic market conditions, the leadership team at Ruffwear needed to make some tough choices to secure the long-term health of the business and set the company up for growth in the future.” said Ruffwear President Brandan Hill in a statement.

Ruffwear’s website says the “spark” for the company came some 30 years ago when founder Patrick Kruse came up with the idea for a collapsible water bowl after seeing a mountain biking buddy struggling to give her dog water.

