Rubbish Roads Update: Trash quick to return along our once-clean country mile

By ALLEN SCHAUFFLER

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

You might remember back in late June when I set out on a mission to clean up a single country mile of highway near Alflafa.

Houston Lake Road was clean as a whistle when we left it – I spent a lot of time on my hands and knees and tramping through the ditch-mud with my trash-pickers making sure of it.

The update?

It’s not clean anymore.

I headed out there with my dogs over the weekend and saw more of the same variety of castaway junk: Lite beer cans, paper and plastic food containers, bottles, shotgun shells, etc. one surprise (not pictured) was an occasional dead, dried-out carp lying beside the road.

Doomed escapees from Nearby Houston Lake left high and dry by sudden water-level changes in irrigation ditches?

Dropped by visiting herons or pelicans?

Anyway, there is a disappointing collection of trash out here once again.