▶️ Rubbish Renewed eco-fashion show returns Saturday night

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Rubbish Renewed eco-fashion show returns Saturday after being on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event showcases local designers’ works of art.

“It’s an eco-fashion show. So all of the garments are made out of either trash or recycled material. Most of the students are designers, but there’s also designers from the community and from businesses as well,” said Stevie, a student at Realms High School.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are on sale and go to Realms Schools — a nonprofit that supports programs at Realms Middle School and Realms High School in Bend.

Also new this year — Rubbish Renewed is teaming with Bend-La Pine Schools Green Teams, hosting their “Green School Showcase” and award ceremony at 2:00 p.m. That’s also at the Pavilion.

