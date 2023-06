by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Think Wild Central Oregon received their first ever snake patient Tuesday after the rubber boa got caught inside of a door.

The baby rubber boa will continue undergoing treatment at Think Wild’s facility.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Orphaned kestrel chicks find foster parents in Central Oregon

RELATED: Tetherow residents build steps to help quail chicks get over curb