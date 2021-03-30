RSD middle, high schoolers to return to full, in-person instruction April 19

Redmond middle and high school students will return to full, in-person learning beginning April 19th.

The move comes after the CDC and Oregon Department of Education relaxed the physical distancing requirements in school settings from 6 feet to 3 feet. The distancing requirements were the major issue preventing many school districts from having all of their middle and high school students in schools each day.

“Making this change in the middle of a trimester poses a distinct set of challenges to middle and high school scheduling. An April 19 start date will allow us time to make sure student schedules are all correctly changed,” Superintendent Charan Cline said in an email to families. “In the interim, our staff will work hard to change the configuration of furniture, common areas and classrooms to comply with the new regulations and prepare for all of our students to be back on campuses full time.”

Elementary school students in the district have been back full-time since February.

“We’re very excited to welcome our students back five days a week, and we know we can be safe with the continued proper use of masks, social distancing, and handwashing. Continuing these simple precautions will help us continue to see a decline in cases,” Cline said.

Bend-La Pine Schools announced last week it will bring back its middle and high schoolers on April 12th.

You can read Cline’s full letter below.