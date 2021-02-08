RSD changes plan for high schoolers’ return; students now in class 4 days/week

Redmond high schoolers will return to school four days a week beginning Feb. 22nd, a change from the previous plan that had them on campus just twice a week.

District officials announced the change on Monday, saying it was possible because they learned through a community survey that most high schoolers planned on getting themselves to school rather than rely on bussing.

“At this time, the district is unable to provide a morning/afternoon hybrid model for middle schools because that model would require all middle school students in the afternoon cohort to get a ride to and from school,” according to a statement from the district. “When we took a parent survey about transportation in late January, we saw the majority of middle school students needed district transportation.”

All students will attend a half-day on-site Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday each week and virtual classes the other half of each day.

Students will learn remotely on Wednesdays, while teachers provide office hours and personalized learning support, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Wednesday

Cohort A will attend classes in-person at their school from 7:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m., with remote classes in the afternoon from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. (district-provided transportation available for this cohort)

Cohort B will start the day with remote classes from 7:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m and will attend classes in-person at their school from 12 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. (no district-provided transportation for this cohort. Students will need to self-transport to and from school.)

The district said the new plan has its advantages, namely, kids are in class, in person more often.

The student groups will stay well under 75, officials said, which will help the district tomply with state rules and cutting down the number of potential people who would have to quarantine in the case of illness.

“We believe this schedule will help our students’ social and emotional wellbeing, decrease their screen fatigue, and renew their connection and investment in their education,” officials said.