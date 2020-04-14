RPA launches Redmond Cares to collect donations for families in need

A group of Redmond teachers began collecting donations for students and families in need Tuesday afternoon.

Redmond Proficiency Academy is partnering with Camp Tamarack to put together boxes of donated food and supplies.

The effort, called “Redmond Cares,” launched today, with the first donations dropped off at RPA’s Glacier Building.

RPA Director Jon Bullock says the school is collecting things like non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, books and activities.

“Public educators have been asked to be a source of stability during this time. And, our staff has stepped forward in droves to say ‘yeah, I can help out. I can donate.’ Or, ‘I can spend time; I can sanitize things or deliver things,'” he said. “I think that it speaks volumes about educators in general. I mean, we’re helpers by nature.”

Donations are accepted Tuesday and Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m., at 657 SW Glacier Ave.

Arrangements can also be made for donations to be picked up.

Boxes are then delivered Fridays, to make sure families have food over the weekend, when the school district does not provide free meals.

Individuals interested in volunteering should register at tiny.cc/RedmondCares.

Along with non-perishable foods, RPA is also collecting toiletries, sanitation supplies, books and art/crafting supplies. For the complete list of items and drop-off guidelines, please visit tiny.cc/RedmondCaresLetter.

RPA will accept donations every Tuesday and Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. in RPA’s Glacier Building at 657 SW Glacier in Redmond. Community members bringing donations are asked to pull into the guest parking spaces designated with signage and red velvet ropes and unload in the area designated by the signs. All donations will be dropped off curbside to adhere to social distancing protocols.

Questions can be emailed to redmondcares@rpacademy.org.

Donations can also be accepted online at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/redmond-cares.