Final section of Royal Flush Trail complete

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Exciting news for trail lovers, the final section of the Royal Flush Trail is complete.

Its thanks to the Bend Sustainability Grant, Deschutes National forests announced Sunday) morning on Twitter.

The Central Oregon Trail Alliance, Forest Service, local contractors and dedicated volunteers all worked together to make it happen.

