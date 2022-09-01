▶️ Roundhouse Foundation proposal period closes in one month

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Roundhouse Foundation, which supports innovative programs in Oregon’s rural communities, will close its fall open call for proposals cycle in one month.

Anyone seeking support for initiatives that fall into the organization’s four focus areas are invited to apply.

“So we have four program focus areas: Arts and Culture, Environmental Stewardship, Education, and Social Service.” said Erin Borla of The Roundhouse Foundation. “Often times in rural places, those focus areas intersect. So you have programs that are environmental programs but work with schools or work with social service agencies to get folks access to outside. So often what we value the most are the intersections of those four areas.”

The deadline for proposals to be entered is September 30.

