▶️ Roundabout construction underway on busy, dangerous HWY intersection in Bend

Construction is underway on the first highway roundabout in Deschutes County.

Neighbors say they are happy to put up with the temporary inconvenience in exchange for improved safety at the busy intersection.

The roundabout now under construction on Highway 20 at Ward and Hamby roads on the east side of town is at least three times the size of roundabouts inside the city limits.

The lanes are wider and there’s a huge apron in the inner circle for trucks to drive up onto to negotiate the turn.

“This is a single-lane roundabout. It’s just offset from the current US Highway 20. Motorists will make a slight curve as they come into it. That helps slow the traffic down as they come from this busy highway,” said Kacey Davey, ODOT Region 4 Public Information Officer. “And just like the other roundabouts you see through the city of Bend, you come up and you yield, wait for your turn to enter, then signal as you exit and go about to your selected route.”

The south end of Hamby Road is closed to through traffic for about a month due to the $6 million project.

Detours are clearly marked.

The north end of Ward Road will then close for about the same length of time as Ward Road is connected to the new roundabout.