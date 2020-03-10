Roundabout construction to close Knott at 15th in Bend

Construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Knott Road and 15th Street begins March 16 and will close the intersection through mid-summer.

Posted signage will mark detours during construction. A temporary bypass road will maintain east-west traffic along Knott Road.

North-south traffic on 15th Street will be detoured via the new, unnamed collector road connecting 15th Street and Brosterhous Road.

Access to Tekampe Road from Knott Road will be maintained via a temporary, all-weather access road.

There’s a lot happening at that south Bend intersection as construction continues of the city’s newest high school, which is set to open in Fall 2021.

For an interactive map of closures and detours, visit www.bendoregon.gov/traffic.