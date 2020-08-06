Roundabout construction to begin at Old Bend-Redmond Hwy/Tumalo Road intersection

Work will begin Monday to improve the intersection of Old Bend-Redmond Highway and Tumalo Road.

The project will include constructing a roundabout, installing intersection illumination and other safety improvements.

The $1,157,000 project will be constructed by the County’s contractor, Knife River Corporation– Northwest. The project is expected to be done by early November.

Road users should use caution and anticipate single lane closures and delays in the project area during project construction.

Tumalo Road west of the intersection will be closed within the project area beginning August 31. After completing construction to the west of the intersection, Tumalo Road east of the intersection will be closed within the project area, beginning in October.

More information regarding these closures will be released before the closures occur, and detours routes will be provided.

Please visit deschutes.org/news or TripCheck.com for current project traffic information.