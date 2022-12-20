▶️ New roundabout coming to Butler Market and Wells Acres

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

A new roundabout is coming to NE Butler Market Road and NE Wells Acres Road in Bend.

“The traffic patterns really impact our life and lifestyle here, so we have come to look at the design, and I am really excited about it,” said Sarah Nelson with the Safe Passage Group and neighbor to the nearby area.

The city held an open house on the project Monday. A small group of neighbors say they first went to the city council at least a ago to make this roundabout happen.

“For many years, we’ve lived in the neighborhood and we formed a group called Safe Passage some time ago to bring attention to this area,” said Janet Whitney with the Safe Passage Group and neighbor to the nearby area. “We’re excited it’s happening!”

They were able to see what that roundabout might look like Monday.

“I will be a lot more willing to bike and drive there instead of cutting through someone else’s neighborhood,” Carol Elwood with the Safe Passage Group and a neighbor to the nearby area.

The intersection is designed to enhance visibility and safety for all users.

“This one will be a pretty standard roundabout. It’s a single-lane roundabout. There will be bike lanes approaching it,” said Principle Engineer George Franklin. “A bicyclist will have the option to either take the lane to go through the roundabout or to exit the roundabout on a multi-use path to get through the intersection.”

Construction is expected in late 2023.

“It’s been desired for quite a long time, the roundabout solution for this intersection. There was a development that went on the north side of Butler Market that improved the intersection with a left turn lane, but wasn’t the final, ultimate solution,” said Franklin. “So, we are happy to bring the community this ultimate solution at this point.”

At last count, which was this past May, Bend has 41 roundabouts, the most of any city in the state.

Another open house is scheduled early next year to discuss key routes on Butler Market Road.