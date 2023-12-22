6 Central Oregon non-profits sharing $30,000 in grants from Rosendin Foundation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Five Central Oregon non-profits will split $30,000 in grant money from the Rosendin Foundation.

The Peaceful Presence Project is receiving $7,000. CASA of Central Oregon, Healing Reins Equine Assisted Services, Heart of Oregon Corps, MountainStar Family Relief Nursery will receive $5,000 each. Humane Society of the Ochocos will receive $3,000.

Central Oregon Daily News recently profiled The Peaceful Presence Project in Genevieve Reaume’s In Focus story on end-of-life doulas — caregivers who help people find peace with the circle of life.

“We recognize the importance of the non-profits and are filling the gap that, you know, unfortunately, government and life just isn’t able to do for a lot of people,” said Jolsna Thomas, President of the Rosendin Foundation.

Here is the full announcement:

Rosendin Foundation is dedicated to providing financial assistance to community nonprofits in Oregon and around the country. The Rosendin Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded to make a positive impact on communities through financial grants and volunteer work, celebrated its partnership with The Peaceful Presence Project by presenting the community organization with a $7,000 grant.

This grant will help the Bend nonprofit carry out its mission to reimagine and transform the way communities talk about, plan for, and experience the last stage of life.

This grant will help the Bend nonprofit carry out its mission to reimagine and transform the way communities talk about, plan for, and experience the last stage of life.

Additional nonprofit organizations in the Central Oregon region receiving a grant from The Rosendin Foundation include:

“The Rosendin Foundation continues to stand by its commitment to support community initiatives and organizations that resonate with our mission to positively impact communities, build and empower people, and inspire innovation,” said Jolsna Thomas, President of The Rosendin Foundation. “Our unwavering dedication to our community’s well-being is a source of great pride, and we are delighted to have the privilege of supporting non-profit organizations throughout the United States that work tirelessly to create meaningful change every day.”

The Rosendin Foundation is the charitable arm of Rosendin Holdings, the parent company of Rosendin , one of the nation’s largest design-build specialty electrical contractors with a regional office in Prineville, and Modular Power Solutions (MPS), an offsite manufacturing solutions provider.

The Rosendin Foundation provides financial assistance to community nonprofits across the country that promote emotional, nutritional, and occupational health programs. These organizations benefit from the Foundation’s financial grants and donations of up to $50,000 per organization. Through volunteer efforts and donation drives in 23 cities, the nonprofit empowers and inspires people to be their best.