RootedHomes collects, saves native plants from future affordable housing site

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

RootedHomes hosted a native plant harvest Friday on the site of a future affordable housing development in Bend.

The company and volunteers worked on two acres at the corner of Simpson Avenue and SW 18th Avenue, collecting adolescent trees and other native plants such as ponderosas, bitterbrush, rabbitbrush, sulfur buckwheat, yarrow and fescue.

Most of them will be saved to replant when the housing community is developed and others will be distributed to volunteers who helped.

“Native plants are so beneficial for our backyards, but they’re also expensive. So this not only solves RootedHomes’ problem, but it also supports the community and beautifying their own backyards,” said RootedHomes Executive Director Jackie Keogh.

This is part of RootedHomes’ effort towards sustainability

RootedHomes plans on holding an event like this again in the spring to finish clearing all seven acres in the project.