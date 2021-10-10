Roof of Bend home left with $3K in damages after fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The roof of a Bend home was left with $3,000 in damages after it caught fire Friday evening.

The homeowner reported the structure fire to Bend Fire and Rescue at around 7:15 p.m.

Crews found a portion of the roof on fire on a single-family home in the Boonesborough subdivision at 21651 Dale Rd.

They quickly extinguished the fire and the homeowner and his wife were able to escape without injury.

The cause was determined to be an ember that escaped the chimney and landed on the wood shake roof.

Bend Fire and Rescue would like to remind people to keep their roofs clean of debris such as pine needles and leaves.

The drier weather has made this debris suitable for ignition from an escaped ember. Please ensure that your spark arrestor is in tact.

When its time to replace your roof consider a fire resistive roof as a replacement.