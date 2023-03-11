▶️ Wyden takes questions from high schoolers at Madras town hall

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., was in Madras Friday on a two-stop Central Oregon town hall swing.

Wyden took questions from community members and Madras High School students on topics ranging from the drought to abortion access.

“We were really concerned and we’re at least my friend group were very aware of the things that are happening, like in politics and environment, and we definitely care about those things for the future,” said Madras High School Senior Venessa Young.

“You can’t do your job well sitting behind your desk in Washington, D.C., trying to guess what people are thinking about. And it’s particularly valuable to have the thoughts of young people,” said Wyden.

Wyden will hold another town hall Saturday in Bend. It will be at Central Oregon Community College’s Wille Hall at 11:00 a.m.