by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., will hold town halls in Jefferson and Deschutes counties this weekend.

Jefferson County: 1 pm, Friday, Madras Performing Arts Center, 412 SE Buff St., Madras

Deschutes County, 11 am Saturday, Central Oregon Community College, Wille Hall, 2600 NW College Way, Bend

Wyden says these town halls are made for everybody to ask questions and share ideas.