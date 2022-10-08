▶️ Wyden in Bend to tout Inflation Reduction Act effect on lower drug costs

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Senator Ron Wyden stopped in Bend Friday to talk about the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on prescription drug prices.

The senator held a press conference with local pharmacists and the council on aging.

The act allows Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices, particularly for the most expensive drugs that have no competition. It also protects seniors from high out-of-pocket costs.

“We’re starting to finally see that the seniors and the taxpayers are beating Big Pharma. That’s really what today is all about,” said Wyden.

The council on aging in Central Oregon offers free Medicare counseling for seniors.