Rollover crash sends 4 teens to the hospital

A rollover crash Friday night southeast of Bend on Forest Service Road 1815 between China Hat Road and Horse Butte sent multiple teens to the hospital, including one with serious injuries.

Deputies from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash at 7:23 PM.

According to Sgt. Aaron Harding, a black 2004 Toyota pickup was found on its side against a tree.

An initial investigation determined the truck was traveling north on the gravel road at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control as the pickup fishtailed, rolling several times.

There were five male teens age 15 to 16 in the truck.

Three in the cab, two others riding in the bed were throw from the truck as it rolled.

Bend Fire and Rescue took three of the juveniles to St Charles Bend.

A fourth teen was driven by their mother to the emergency room for further medical care.

The driver of the pickup, a 16 year old from Bend, was cited for one count of reckless driving and four counts of recklessly endangering another person.