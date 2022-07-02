Rollover crash east of Bend kills California man

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 64 year-old California man was killed in a crash on Nelson Road Friday night.

Deputies with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. to a report of a car on fire in a field near Nelson Road and Nelson Place south of the Bend Airport.

When they arrive they found a red 1972 Porsche convertible some 60-70 feet from the road according to Sgt. Kyle Kalmback.

The driver was thrown from the car during the crash.

Deputies believe the car rolled multiple times, coming to a rest on a rock outcropping.

The driver was taken to St. Charles in Bend, where he later died.

His name was not release pending notification of next of kin.

“Currently, the contributing factors of the crash are unknown,” said Sgt. Kalmback.