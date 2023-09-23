▶️ Downtown Redmond celebrated R’Oktoberfest hosted by Kiwanis Club

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The 15th annual R’Oktoberfest celebration was held at Wild Ride Brewing in Redmond Saturday.

The free family event is hosted by Kiwanis Club of Redmond and had live music, beer, food, vendors, activities for kids and a silent auction.

Proceeds go to several youth projects including Energy Youth Basketball Club.

Last year the event raised around $8,000.

