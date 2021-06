by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 77-year-old Rogue River man drowned Saturday in Crescent Lake, according to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the lake and learned that divers who had been recreating in the area had retrieved the body of Arlo Dean Pade.

According to witness statements, Pade had been in the water for about an hour before he was found.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people to wear life jackets and recreate safely on the water ways.