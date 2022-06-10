Rogue River basin nearly full for 1st time in 3 years

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Late-season precipitation means reservoirs in the Rogue River basin are nearly full for the first time in three years.

The system, which includes Applegate and Lost Creek Lakes, is at 97% capacity for the first time since 2019.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says everyone who uses water from those reservoirs should have what they need this summer.

Dire predictions for a near-record low water year in the basin turned around in late spring.

Other nearby reservoirs aren’t as lucky. Emigrant Lake is at 38% capacity and Hyatt Reservoir near Ashland is 11% full.

