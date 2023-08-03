▶️ Central Oregon Pee Wee Rodeo Association is teaching a new generation

by Steve Kaufmann

The Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo is on this week. And while it can get overshadowed by the fried food, carnival rides and concerts, there is a rodeo going on.

If you’re wondering where those cowboys and cowgirls get their start, this is the story for you. It’s the Central Oregon Pee Wee Rodeo Association.

RELATED: Managing Sisters Rodeo livestock is a bunch of bull (and horses and cows)

RELATED: ‘He was a Sisters bull’: The story of Red Rock, the Hall of Fame rodeo bull

RELATED: 71-year-old High Desert steer roper still riding and winning

RELATED: ‘Cowboys and Kids’ teaching High Desert youth about how to be a real cowboy

RELATED: ’If there’s not horses, what’s the point?’ Meet Terrebonne barrel racing teen