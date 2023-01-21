▶️ Medical trainers coming to Oregon high school rodeo championships

by Allen Schauffler | Central Oregon Daily News

A Bend-based organization supporting high school athletic trainers wants to help establish concussion protocols for rodeo contestants.

The Center Foundation provides trainers for eight schools in the area and already has those protocols in place for other sports. Now, the foundation will have a presence at the state high school rodeo championships.

High school rodeo is a rough and tumble sport, popular on the High Desert. And injuries are part of the game. With high speeds and powerful animals involved, these athletes can take some serious hits.

When you watch most high school sports in the area, certified medical trainers are on the sidelines. That’s not necessarily the case for rodeo.

The Center Foundation, which provides those trainers region-wide, wants to start changing that. The first step is coming soon.

“We’ll be providing an athletic trainer at the high school rodeo championships in June. So it’s about a four-day thing and that’s after our normal sports seasons are over so it’s adding on a little for our athletic trainers but we think it’s a great partnership,” said Center Foundation Executive Director Sandy Visnack.

