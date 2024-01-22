▶️ Final farewell to Rockin’ Dave’s Bistro and Backstage Lounge

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A popular breakfast spot in Bend serves up its last bagel.

David Flier, had his last day at Rockin’ Dave’s Bistro and Backstage Lounge on Sunday.

People crowded into the small space to get one last bagel, if they were so lucky, and wish him well as he embarks on a new chapter.

“I’m a little bit bummed I don’t get to come here and get all the great food that I want, but I’m excited for what Dave has in store,” said John Davis, a customer and friend of Dave’s.

In Scott Elnes’ Little Did I Know feature, Dave said, “We’re not done. I might travel. Rockin’ Dave’s, the business, is actually still owned by me, so stay tuned.’

