Rock Creek and Quinn River day use areas to close for hazard tree mitigation

The Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District plans to close Quinn River Day Use Area and Boat Ramp this Wednesday to provide for public safety during hazard tree mitigation work occurring within the area this fall.

Rock Creek Day Use Area and Boat Launch also closed this past weekend to allow for this work.

Visitors looking to access Crane Prairie Reservoir can go to the Crane Prairie Day Use Area and Boat Launch.

This location provides boat launching opportunities.

In addition to the day use areas, Quinn River, Rock Creek and Sheep Bridge Campgrounds remain closed to public access for this critical hazard tree mitigation work.

Closures for these areas are anticipated to last through the fall.

Camping access in the Crane Prairie area is still available at the following open campgrounds through October 23: Big River, Big River Group Camp, Bull Bend, Crane Prairie, Fall River, Gull Point, Lava Lake, Little Lava Lake, North Twin Lake, Pringle Fall, South Twin Lake, West South Twin and Wyeth.

For more information, please contact the Bend-Ft. Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.