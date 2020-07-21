Rock chucks causing problems at Redmond school campus

Holes in the field and droppings all over.

Yellow-bellied marmots, AKA the beloved rock chuck of Central Oregon, is causing problems for the Redmond School DIstrict.

At the Hugh Hartman Campus, the problem is so bad that the district wants to declare a pest emergency.

“The burrow and creat holes which can create problems on our playing fields,” said Jeffery Hawthorne, an environmental and safety compliance specialist with the district. “They carry fleas and ticks and those have been associated with different kinds of diseases.”

The issue will be discussed at the district’s next board meeting on Wednesday.

If the motion is adopted, an exterminator would come to deal with the back of rock chucks.