▶️ Local 12-year-old killed in crash while visiting family during holidays

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

A local woman is grieving the unexpected death of her 12-year-old son who was killed in a car accident while visiting family during the holidays.

Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe account to cover funeral expenses for the mother’s only child.

“When they were driving, I believe there was a vehicle that hit them, killing the father instantly and injuring Roberto,” said Adriana Franco, Roberto’s aunt. “There was CPR performed on him at the scene but he wasn’t able to make it.”

Roberto Raygoza Jr. died Monday on Highway 97 near Klamath Falls.

His mother, Jenny Franco is a line cook at McKay’s Cottage Restaurant in Bend.

She wants to remember Roberto with a proper burial that she can’t afford.

“The casket arrangement … I don’t know. I just briefly spoke to the funeral home. They gave me an estimate. It depends on what she wants to do for him.”

More than $3,000 was raised in less than 24 hours on the GoFundMe account toward a goal of $10,000.

“To have a lot of support, especially my sister-in-law’s friends and family are coming over and showing support. It helps us try to heal and know that he was very loved.”

Oregon State Police say the crash involved a commercial motor vehicle towing a fuel tank that was traveling southbound when it lost control and crossed into the northbound lane. The truck hit a Chevrolet Suburban. OSP identified the two people in the Suburban as Roberto Raygoza Rosales, 36, of Madras and a juvenile. They said both were killed as a result of the crash.