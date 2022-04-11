Robert Plant/Alison Krauss, LANY added to Hayden Homes Amphitheater lineup

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are headed to the Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Thursday, Aug. 25.

And electropop favorites LANY will play the HHA on Friday, Sept. 23 with special guest Surfaces.

Online-only presale tickets for both shows run this Thursday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Password for both presales = local

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss presale here: https://bit.ly/3LPW7sJ

LANY with Surfaces presale here: https://bit.ly/3JkOHMt

The general on-sale for both shows opens Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. online at BendConcerts.com and in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.