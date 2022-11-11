▶️ Bend High School dedicates Robert Maxwell Center, celebrates veterans

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Bend High School formally dedicated the Robert Maxwell Center Thursday, which will serve as the blueprint for future construction on the campus.

The dedication recognizes the past, present and future of Bend High School.

“Bob was special,” said Christopher Reese, Bend High School principal. “He taught here. He’s a Bend High grad. He’s a distinguished grad, let alone a Medal of Honor recipient.”

“When you do a portrait, it’s important to get the eyes and the compassion that Bob had,” said Tim Outman, artist. “I wanted to do that, as well as the smile. I’m hoping that it’s a fitting tribute to him.”

RELATED: Veterans-themed play with focus on PTSD performing in Bend

RELATED: Bend, Redmond Veterans Day parades Friday

Dedication of the Robert Maxwell Center was combined with Bend High School’s 15th annual Veterans Assembly in honor of veterans, many of whom attended Bend High. It is a powerful event with the entire student body giving repeated standing ovations to veterans and their families, thanking them for their service.

During the assembly, Navy veteran Jerry Hilberg Kilpatrick received his high school diploma.

Kilpatrick attended Bend High School in 1948 but left early to serve the country. He earned a degree during his service but never a high school diploma until now, 76 years later at age 92.

Bend High School has been in existence 118 years. Many thousands of students have walked these halls.

With recent voter approval of a bond measure, the majority of the Bend High School campus will be upgraded to the modern red brick and glass design standards of the Robert Maxwell Center.

“We love the outside and the architectural style. Thank you, thank you community for showing support and passage of the bond,” Reese said.

RELATED: Bend-La Pine school bond measure passing