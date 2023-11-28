▶️ War Stories: Robert Grooney

by Jarod Gatley

Robert Grooney joined the Marines during World War 2 when he was just 15 years old. He fought in the Pacific Theater including Iwo Jima and went on to become part of the military police.

He moved to Sisters in the 1970s and opened The Gallimaufry, which in now owned by his grandson, Adrian “Spud” Shaw — who is also a Marine veteran.

Grooney is one of the big reasons Sisters now has its own high school.

This is his war story, as told by Spud.

