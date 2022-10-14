Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, dies at 72

LONDON (AP) — Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a forensic psychologist on TV series “Cracker” and Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. He was 72.

Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said he died Friday at a hospital in Scotland. She did not give a cause.

Coltrane came to fame as a hard-bitten detective in the 1990s series “Cracker,” for which he won best actor at the British Academy Television Awards three years running.

He played gentle half-giant Hagrid, a mentor to the boy wizard, in all eight Harry Potter films.

Other roles include a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers “GoldenEye” and “The World is Not Enough.”

RELATED: Angela Lansbury, ‘Murder She Wrote’ star, dies at 96

RELATED: Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies at 90