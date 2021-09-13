Robberson Ford provides new meal delivery van for Council on Aging

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Council on Aging of Central Oregon added some shiny new wheels to their meal delivery fleet on Monday.

The new Ford Transit van, provided by Robberson Ford, will now be used for meal deliveries to seniors around Central Oregon.

“The Board is fortunate to have Robberson as a partner providing the program with this vehicle so that our volunteers can deliver a meal, provide a friendly visit, and offer a safety ‘check-in’ to seniors who may not have contact with another person all day,” said Chris Piper, a Council on Aging Board Member.

The Meals on Wheels program provides nutrition assistance for those 60 and older who are housebound due to illness, incapacity, disability, and lack of family support.

“Our company has a long standing relationship with the Council on Aging and their Meals on Wheels program,” President of Robberson Ford Jeff Robberson said. “We are proud to support such a worthy organization, helping to serve the needs of our community.”

There are normally six in-person dining sites in Central Oregon for seniors to socialize, but many of them have been reduced to take home/grab and go services due to COVID-19.

