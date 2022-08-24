Road work moves to Forest Service Roads 14 and 1420

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes National Forest road crew will begin work on the paved portions of Forest Service Roads 14 and 1420 in the Metolius Basin on Thursday, August 24.

The crew will be focused on repairing pavement edges and patching potholes.

DNF says it plans to finish pavement repairs on Forest Service Road 16 accessing Three Creek Lakes area today, August 24.

The work is expected to continue on Friday with a pause over the weekend and work resuming next Monday and Tuesday.

Motorists can expect delays of up to thirty minutes during the work, according to DNF. Flaggers will be onsite to provide for public and worker safety.

DNF asks that drivers use caution if traveling in the area.