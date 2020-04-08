Road rage incident leads to weapon, menacing charges

A Bend man was cited Tuesday after a road rage incident on Purcell Boulevard last week, according to police.

Bend Police Sgt. Wes Murphy said the incident started about 12:45 p.m.on April 2nd when 20-year-old Riley Noble of Bend was following a car driving about 15 mph in a school zone on Purcell. Noble knew school wasn’t in session so he honked his horn at the other driver, Murphy said.

The other driver pulled over, but then began to follow Noble after he passed. Noble then abruptly braked in an attempt to make the other driver back up, Murphy said. The other driver then pulled up next to Noble when the single lane on Empire Avenue turned to two lanes. The other driver pointed what Noble thought was a handgun through the driver’s side open window and made a comment before driving off, Murphy said.

Officers searched the area but couldn’t find the other driver.

An officer assigned to Bend Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Team investigated this incident and was able to determine that the other driver was 43-year-old Jeremiah Walker Nisbet. This officer was granted a search warrant to search Nisbet, his vehicle, and his home.

On Wednesday, officers from the POP team and School Resource Officers assigned to patrol during the COVID-19 school shutdown, conducted a traffic stop on Nisbet and served a search warrant on his vehicle and later, his residence, Murphy said.

The car matched the description provided by Noble.

Officers found an airsoft gun, resembling a pistol, on the center console of the vehicle. This airsoft gun resembled the description provided by Noble.

Officers recovered other pistols and firearms at Nisbet’s home, and his other car at his home. One of these pistols found in the second car also resembled the description provided by Noble, Murphy said.

Nisbit was issued a citation in lieu of custody and charged with unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

Murphy said it’s not clear yet if Nisbit pointed an airsoft pistol or an actual gun at Noble, but the case is still under investigation.